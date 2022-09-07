By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 14:30
WATCH: Ukraine captures Lieutenant Colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv
Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews
Footage of Ukraine allegedly capturing a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv was shared on Twitter:
“Lieutenant Colonel of the RF Armed Forces was captured in the Kharkiv direction.”
Lieutenant Colonel of the RF Armed Forces was captured in the Kharkiv direction pic.twitter.com/sa0GnnQ3vq
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 7, 2022
The original video was posted by military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko on his Telegram channel.
“Oops, what a valuable exchange piece our fighters got in the Kharkiv operating zone – a lieutenant colonel! Well, let’s put it this way – it’s certainly good, but there aren’t many prisoners!”, Oleksandr Kovalenko wrote.
The news follows reports of Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroying a Russian Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter and five cruise missiles on Tuesday, September 6.
Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 aircraft and a Ka-52 helicopter on the official Facebook page of by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The statement read:
“In general, the air defense units of our troops destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and five X-101 cruise missiles.”
“Missile troops and artillery of land groupings continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy’s control system and logistical support.”
