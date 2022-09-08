By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 1:22

One dead, two injured, in stabbing attacks in Edmonton, Canada

Three people have been stabbed, one fatally, in the city of Edmonton in the Alberta province of Canada.

According to police sources in Edmonton, Canada, three people have reportedly been stabbed this evening, Wednesday, September 7. One person has been confirmed deceased in the stabbing attacks, which the force has described as ‘random’.

Police are requesting that all residents, pedestrians and motorists avoid the area of Hermitage Road & Henry Avenue NW (Homesteader neighborhood) or shelter in place if possible, as there is a male suspect in the area with an edged weapon. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) September 7, 2022

The incident occurred in the north Homesteader neighbourhood, specifically in the Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue area of the city. All residents, drivers, and pedestrians are being advised to stay indoors as a male is at large with a bladed weapon in the vicinity.

In a news release at 3:36pm local time, an Edmonton police spokesperson said: “At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature”.

A description of the male suspect – said to be armed and dangerous – has been released by the police who said he was a light-skinned man, wearing a grey shirt and dark hoodie. He has black hair and his appearance is untidy and dishevelled. The police the public not to approach him under any circumstance.

At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature. The suspect is described as a male with curly black hair, light skin, who was wearing a dark hoodie and grey shirt. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) September 7, 2022

His appearance was described by witnesses as dishevelled and untidy. The suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. A heavy police presence can be expected in the area, as officers search for the suspect. More information will be forthcoming. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) September 7, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.