By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 1:22

One dead, two injured, in stabbing attacks in Edmonton, Canada

Three people have been stabbed, one fatally, in the city of Edmonton in the Alberta province of Canada.

 

According to police sources in Edmonton, Canada, three people have reportedly been stabbed this evening, Wednesday, September 7. One person has been confirmed deceased in the stabbing attacks, which the force has described as ‘random’.

The incident occurred in the north Homesteader neighbourhood, specifically in the Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue area of the city. All residents, drivers, and pedestrians are being advised to stay indoors as a male is at large with a bladed weapon in the vicinity.

In a news release at 3:36pm local time, an Edmonton police spokesperson said: “At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature”.

A description of the male suspect – said to be armed and dangerous – has been released by the police who said he was a light-skinned man, wearing a grey shirt and dark hoodie. He has black hair and his appearance is untidy and dishevelled. The police the public not to approach him under any circumstance.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

