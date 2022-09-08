By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 11:33

Criminal case launched against YouTuber "kamikadzedead" for fake news on Russian Army Credit: Instagram @kamikadze_dead

Russian YouTuber and blogger, “kamikadzedead”, also known as Kamikaze D, real name Dmitry Sergeevich Ivanov has seen a criminal case launched against him for fake news on the Russian Army, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

Investigators were reportedly interested in the videos of 36-year-old Dmitriy Ivanov, in which he claimed that the Russian army carried out an air strike on Mariupol Drama Theater and also hated on Maria Zakharova’s speech.

Now the former CarambaTV chief may be jailed for three years.

He left Russia in 2017 after one of his videos was checked. The video showed him making fun of people with low salaries along with Ilya Maddison, an aide to a Liberal Democrat MP.

The complainants believed that the statements fell under Article 110.1 of the Russian Criminal Code – inducement to suicide, according to Russian news agency Mash.

Russian YouTuber kamikadzedead has over 7.1 million followers on YouTube.

The news follows reports of popular Russian YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud being found guilty of gay propaganda among children, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

The court found the journalist guilty under the second part of Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code “Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” for which Dud was fined 120,000 roubles.

