By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 16:20

Internet users around the world ask what is "London Bridge Is Down"? following Queen's health announcement. Image: Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com

THOUSANDS of people around the world have Googled “London Bridge Is Down” after news that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Internet users around the world have been speculating as to the meaning of the term “London Bridge Is Down”, following concerns about the Queen.

“Operation London Bridge (also known by its code phrase London Bridge Is Down) is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom on and immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The plan is to use that code phrase, which was updated in 2017, to communicate the death of the Queen.

However, the plan was actually first created in the 1960s.

Operation London Bridge includes planning for the announcement of her death.

An announcement will be published on the Royal Family website, and social media and then the website will go dark.

Charles, Prince of Wales, who will succeed the Queen, will be in charge of making some of the future plans, including announcing a period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

The reason so many people around the world have been looking up the phrase London Bridge Is Down is because the Queen is under medical supervision.

Earlier on Thursday, September 8, UK TV programmes were interrupted to give an urgent update on the Queen, amid rising health concerns.

The Palace issued an update on the Queen’s condition amid fears for her health, stating:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

“Her Majesty’s immediate family members have been informed”, the palace added.