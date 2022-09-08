By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 21:06

Image of Prince William. Credit: 360b/Shutterstock.com

With the accession of his father to the role of King, Prince William now becomes heir to the British throne and gains a new title.

Following the tragic passing today, Thursday, September 8, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a big change takes place in the line of succession to the British throne. As soon as his mother passed away, Prince Charles became King under common law.

This makes him the oldest person to ever inherit that title, while Camilla will now be known as Queen Consort. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, as the eldest son of Charles, now stands in line as the heir to the throne. Kate would subsequently become Queen Catherine.

The royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, inheriting the title previously held by Camilla. This change has been confirmed this evening by Kensington Palace.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”, read a message posted on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this evening.

Nine-year-old son Prince George now moves into line behind his father William, with seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and then four-year-old Prince Louis in line to wear the crown.

Prince Harry is still in the line of succession even though he has taken a step back from royal duties. It seems highly unlikely though that he would ever take the throne considering he sits behind his older brother’s three children.

