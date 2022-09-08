By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 12:23

WATCH: Notorious Georgian burglars caught red-handed by police in Spain's Castellon Credit: Twitter @policia

Spain’s National Police have caught a group of Georgian burglars in Castellon, who were wanted for multiple burglaries ranging from Malaga to Poland, as reported on Thursday, September 8,

Footage of the notorious Georgian burglars being caught red-handed by police in Spain’s Castellon was shared on Twitter:

“An itinerant criminal group specialised in committing burglaries in #Castellón has been dismantled in #Castellón.”

“🔹3⃣ arrested red-handed after committing a burglary in a house in Castellón.”

“They had committed robberies in #Malaga, #Valencia, Castellón, #Valladolid and #Madrid.”

🚩Desarticulado en #Castellón un grupo criminal itinerante especializado en la comisión de robos con fuerza en domicilios 🔹3⃣ detenidos in fraganti tras cometer un robo en una vivienda de Castellón 📍Habían cometido robos en #Málaga, #Valencia, Castellón, #Valladolid y #Madrid pic.twitter.com/unLaf2CIs8 — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 8, 2022

The three members of the group were caught red-handed after committing a robbery in a house in Castellon, where they had stolen numerous items of jewellery, money and a safe.

The group, which had committed robberies in Malaga, Valencia, Castellón, Valladolid and Madrid, had extensive international connections, with its members having made numerous trips to countries such as France, Germany and Poland, where they had contacts and infrastructure for the sale of the illicitly obtained objects.

The first investigations began at the beginning of this year, in Malaga, as a result of several robberies that took place there, although police immediately detected a close relationship between these and other criminal acts committed in other Spanish provinces, specifically in Valencia, Castellón, Valladolid and Madrid.

After several investigations, the agents established that it was a criminal cell, made up of Georgian nationals, which operated itinerantly in Spain.

In addition, those investigated deployed rigorous security and counter-surveillance measures, and used vehicles in the name of third parties in their movements, all with the aim of hindering police investigations.

The news follows the Guardia Civil arresting five people from the same family in Tenerife for extorting money from a woman by simulating the kidnapping of her daughter, with the latter’s participation, as reported on Monday, September 5.

