Queen Margrethe II of Denmark now the only female serving monarch in the world

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is now Europe’s longest reigning monarch, and the only female serving monarch in the world.

Following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark’s 82-year-old Queen Margrethe has become Europe’s longest-reigning monarch. Some events were due to be held this weekend as part of the Danish monarch’s Golden Jubilee, celebrating 50 years on the throne of the Scandinavian country.

NEW: Queen Margrethe of Denmark, now Europe’s longest reigning monarch, has heavily scaled back her Golden Jubilee celebrations this weekend out of respect of her close friend, Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/TUm8IyyWVX — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 9, 2022

It was announced this Friday, September 9, by the Danish royal palace that these celebrations were now being heavily scaled back out of respect for her close friend. Flags were seen flying at half-mast at the Copenhagen palace.

Britain’s late queen was described by the Danish Queen as: “A towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all”, adding: “we shall miss her terribly”.

As reported by Lene Balleby, the spokeswoman for the Danish palace, all changes to this weekend’s celebrations were made at the request of Queen Margrethe. A planned appearance on the royal balcony of the Amalienborg Palace has been cancelled for today, Saturday, September 10.

The monarch was also scheduled to ride through Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage to greet the public. This has also been shelved. Queen Margrethe was due to attend a lunch event at Copenhagen City Hall but she postponed it.

On Sunday, September 11, performances scheduled to take place at the Royal Theatre’s Old Stage will be curtailed. Similar changes will be made to an evening banquet, and a religious service planned for the same day, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

Margrethe is now the only female serving monarch in the world. She was proclaimed Queen of Denmark on January 15, 1972, one day after her father, King Frederik IX died, following a short illness.

On her accession, she became the first female monarch of Denmark since Margrethe I, ruler of the Scandinavian kingdoms in 1375–1412 during the Kalmar Union. In 1967, she married Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, with whom she had two sons: Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim.

