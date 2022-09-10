Bank holiday declared in commemoration of the Queen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 12:37
Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council on Saturday, September 10 announced that the day of the Queen’s funeral has been declared a bank holiday across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The date was signed by King Charles III, with the date still to be announced.
Confirmation is expected later today.
