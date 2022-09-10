Bank holiday declared in commemoration of the Queen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 12:37

Image of Her Majesty the Queen. Credit: [email protected]_FamilyUK

A bank holiday has been declared in commemoration of the Queen.

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council on Saturday, September 10 announced that the day of the Queen’s funeral has been declared a bank holiday across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The date was signed by King Charles III, with the date still to be announced.

Confirmation is expected later today.

