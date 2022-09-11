Prince William inherits the £1 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 10:47
Image - Prince William: 360b/shutterstock
The Duchy of Cornwall is a landed estate with more than 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres), placing William in the top 10 biggest landowners in England, after companies like United Utilities and the National Trust.
However, the majority of this land isn’t even in Cornwall, as it stretches from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, as reported by The Guardian.
As well as farmland, which constitutes the majority of the estate’s land, there are also homes and commercial properties, forests, rivers, and coastline. About a third of the Dartmoor national park – once used for mining materials such as tin and copper – also belongs to this property, including Dartmoor prison.
The estate also includes an Oval cricket ground in central London, leased by Surrey county cricket club for more than a century.
Along with the Duchy’s acres of land, William will also inherit the residential development project at Nansledan, which will produce more than 4,000 homes and a high street as an extension to Newquay in Cornwall.
Although he was not obligated to as the Duchy is not considered a company, Charles, who took over the estate in 2019, opted to pay the top rate of income tax – 45% – on the Duchy’s earnings. It is now up to Prince William to determine how matters like this will be dealt with.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.