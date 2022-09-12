By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 13:31

Elche confirm Alex Collado WILL play against parent club Barcelona at Nou Camp. Image: Elche CF/Twitter

ELCHE FC will be able to play summer signing Alex Collado against FC Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Saturday, September 17.

Barcelona’s on-loan midfielder Alex Collado will be able to play for LaLiga side Elche against his parent club as his loan deal does not include a clause that permits it.

Although the player has impressed since starting life on the Costa Blanca, Elche are currently second bottom of the table, with just one point out of five LaLiga games played and 13 goals conceded.

After starting his new side’s first game on the bench, Collado has started the following four.

However, he was subbed off at half-time during Elche’s 4-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, September 11.

On Monday, August 15, Elche completed the signing of Álex Collado on loan from Barca until June 2023, with no buy option included.

The 23-year-old made his debut at the age of 18 in LaLiga SmartBank and last year played the second part of the season at Granada CF, playing 17 games and scoring two goals.

Speaking about joining the Costa Blanca club, Collado said at the time: “A new chapter opens, a new stage begins, a year where we are going to enjoy and experience a unique Centenary for a historic club. I am Álex Collado and this year I will proudly defend the green stripe. A lot of Elche!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.