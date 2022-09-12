Two squatters die in Madrid flat fire after squatting in residence for a decade

By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 8:37

Two squatters, a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman died in a flat fire in Madrid early on Sunday, September 11.

The squatters died in a flat fire in at number 12 Calamón street in Madrid’s Latina district (Campamento area), according to Emergencias Madrid.

The deceased had been living in the squat for a decade and had no electricity. Some neighbours claim that they were troublemakers and were dealt drugs, while others claim that they were no trouble at all.

The fire reportedly started at around 3.am on the third floor of the building.

The fire spread voraciously and immediately broke through the façade, while several people from inside the flat shouted for help and rescue. The flat was completely burnt and the fire affected the upper and last flat in the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

The news follows reports of 237 people being evacuated in a hotel fire in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain.

