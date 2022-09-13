ALDI passes Morrisons’ to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 September 2022 • 12:18

ALDI - Image Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

ALDI has passed Morrisons’ by taking advantage of the cost of living crisis to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket.

Figures released by market researchers Kantar on Tuesday, September 13 show that ALDI’s market share that rose to 9.3 per cent, whilst Morrison’s fell to 9.1 per cent.

ALDI has benefitted enormously from the Ukraine crisis with sales rising by 18.7 per cent over the 12 weeks ending September 4. During the same period Morrisons’ saw a drop of 4.1 per cent in sales

Although the company has some way to go in catching the big three, ALDI and its fellow discounter LIDL now account for more than 16 per cent of the grocery market.

Tesco remains the market leaders with 26.9 per cent of the market, Sainsbury’s remain in second place with 14.6 per cent and recently sold ASDA with 14.1 per cent.

Their share of the market has fallen from a high in 2010 of more than three-quarters of sales to nearly two-thirds, with ASDA experiencing the slowest growth.

Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s Head of Retail and Consumer Insight, said that grocery inflation hit 12.4 per cent in the same four weeks adding around £570 (€670) to the average annual grocery bill.

Top of the price increases are basic foods like milk, butter and dog food which increased by 31, 25 and 29 per cent respectively.

McKevitt said the biggest change in grocery sales is that sales of the very cheapest white label products had risen by a third in comparison to 2021.

The new owners of Morrisons’ won’t be pleased to hear that ALDI passed them to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket.

