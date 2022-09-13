By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 12:12

China to start monitoring food businesses with live cameras accessible by clients Credit: Negro Elkha/Shutterstock.com

China will reportedly start monitoring food businesses with live cameras, allowing clients to access the footage by the end of 2022, as reported on Tuesday, September 2022.

The news of China’s food monitoring with live cameras was shared on Twitter by People’s Daily app, a China state-affiliated news media.

“🥡#Shanghai will have 1,000 exemplary food businesses installed with live monitoring cameras in the kitchen by the end of 2022, and the footage can be accessed on food delivery platforms to help dispel consumers’ concerns over food preparation processes.”

The reports on China planning to monitor food business with live cameras follow controversial accounts of citizens in Shenzhen, China, who have reportedly been forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes prevented entry to their apartments, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The news of China’s citizens forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes locked them out of their homes was shared on Twitter:

“CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.”

One user commented on the possibility that the video showing citizens locked out of their homes due to their QR code could be false : “This could be staged @BernieSpofforth.. so hard to trust media, but if true, absolutely apalling! 💙”

To which another replied: “Let’s check? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ?”

