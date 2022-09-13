By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 12:12
China to start monitoring food businesses with live cameras accessible by clients Credit: Negro Elkha/Shutterstock.com
The news of China’s food monitoring with live cameras was shared on Twitter by People’s Daily app, a China state-affiliated news media.
“🥡#Shanghai will have 1,000 exemplary food businesses installed with live monitoring cameras in the kitchen by the end of 2022, and the footage can be accessed on food delivery platforms to help dispel consumers’ concerns over food preparation processes.”
🥡#Shanghai will have 1,000 exemplary food businesses installed with live monitoring cameras in the kitchen by the end of 2022, and the footage can be accessed on food delivery platforms to help dispel consumers’ concerns over food preparation processes. pic.twitter.com/lGecrkKZdu
— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 13, 2022
🥡#Shanghai will have 1,000 exemplary food businesses installed with live monitoring cameras in the kitchen by the end of 2022, and the footage can be accessed on food delivery platforms to help dispel consumers’ concerns over food preparation processes. pic.twitter.com/lGecrkKZdu
— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 13, 2022
The reports on China planning to monitor food business with live cameras follow controversial accounts of citizens in Shenzhen, China, who have reportedly been forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes prevented entry to their apartments, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.
The news of China’s citizens forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes locked them out of their homes was shared on Twitter:
“CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.”
CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.
pic.twitter.com/DzdBslNa1Q
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 6, 2022
CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.
pic.twitter.com/DzdBslNa1Q
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 6, 2022
One user commented on the possibility that the video showing citizens locked out of their homes due to their QR code could be false : “This could be staged @BernieSpofforth.. so hard to trust media, but if true, absolutely apalling! 💙”
To which another replied: “Let’s check? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ?”
Let’s check ? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ?
— ugg hater of hackney (@ugghater) September 6, 2022
Let’s check ? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ?
— ugg hater of hackney (@ugghater) September 6, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.