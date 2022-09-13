By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 11:39

Seven young karate fighters poisoned at National Russian Championship near Moscow Credit: Vladimir Vasiltvich/Shutterstock.com

In Dmitrov, near Moscow, seven young karate fighters were reportedly poisoned at a training camp during the National Russian Championship, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

An investigation into the alleged poisoning of the karate fighters at the National Russian Championship, near Moscow, has been launched by the Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.)

The Rospotrebnadzor is reportedly investigating what the participants of the recent Russian Championship were fed in the sports base’s canteen.

After their meal, seven athletes began to feel ill, with all of them being urgently hospitalised. The fighters were given medication and subsequently released.

The list of the poisoned men:

– Aydamir Umarov, 19;

– Ivan Laptev, 15 years old;

– Isa Fatychov, 15 years old;

– Alikhodzhiev Kerim, 17 years old;

– Tebishev Islam, 15 years old,

– Gasparyan Eduard; aged 17,

– Popov Vyacheslav, 20.

At the end of August members of the Russian national karate team took part in the national championship in Vidnoye near Moscow.

Aidamir Umarov from Krasnodar and Eduard Gasparyan from Sochi became champions in their weight classes, as reported by Enews112.

