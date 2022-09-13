By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 11:27

Russian teachers sent to Ukraine facing up to 15 years in prison Credit: O.Tyshchenko/Shutterstock.com

Russian teachers who where sent to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine by Moscow will reportedly be facing up to 15 years in prison, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated that teachers from the Russian Federation who came to teach in the occupied areas of Ukraine will be tried under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

They will not be considered as prisoners for exchange. Teachers in Russian-occupied Mariupol schools reportedly tell first-graders that they are “part of Russia” and that Ukrainians are “a nation invented by the Nazis”.

Two journalists discussed the news on Twitter:

“Yesterday Kyiv has said that there will be no exchange – they are not pow. Teachers will now reportedly face up to 15 years in prison.”

“Highly likely ukriane will follow through on threat: raising the stakes for others involved in military-educational tourism.”

“Moscow confirms Russian teachers in Ukr’s Kharkiv Region have been arrested by advancing Ukr forces. ”

“The teachers had been reportedly sent by Moscow to teach a Rus curriculum in schools in occupied Ukr territory. When Rus forces retreated, it seems the teachers were left behind.”

However, Russia has since claimed that there were no Russian teachers who taught according to “Russian standards” in the schools of the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.

“There were no Russian teachers in the region who could be prosecuted for teaching the Russian curriculum,” said a representative of the so-called occupation “military-civilian administration of the region”, as reported by TASS.

Also, the Russian Ministry of Education claims that they allegedly took all teachers from the territories where the Armed Forces returned.

“All teachers from the Russian Federation who taught in the liberated territories are now where the situation is controlled by the Russian military,” the statement said.

At the same time, they said that it is now known what happened to local teachers who allegedly “cooperated with Russia and were ready to teach according to the new methodology “of the occupiers.”

The news comes after reports that the Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces have confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

