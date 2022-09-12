By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 12:18

WATCH: Ukraine Airborne Assault troops confirm liberation of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Video footage of Ukraine Airborne Assault troops confirming the liberation of Bohorodychne in Donetsk was shared on Twitter:

“The command of the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne near Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region.”

The news follows reports that Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.

“Ukraine has inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia, recapturing almost all of Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive. Ukraine has turned the tide in its favour, but the current counter-offensive will not end the war.”

“The Ukrainian recapture of Izyum ended the prospect that #Russia could accomplish its stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast,”stated the ISW.

In addition Russian forces have reportedly stolen the FC Shakhtar Donetsk football fountain from Donbas, Ukraine and placed it in Moscow, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The news also follows reports of a huge 2,500 square metre warehouse fire was reported in Volokolamsk, Russia on the morning of Monday, September 12.

