By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 16:34

WATCH: Video showing a woman being hit by a stick causes outrage online. Image: @overtime/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating on social media showing what appears to be a stunt class, in which a woman gets hit by a stick, has caused some outrage online.

The viral video, which was shared on Monday, September 12 and has been retweeted nearly 20k times, shows a woman running full pelt as a man swings and ‘hits’ her with a stick.

The video shared by @overtime has amassed thousands of comments on Twitter, with people suggesting that the man should be arrested for hitting a woman, while others pointed out this is how people train to be a stuntman.

The footage shows the man with a wooden stick winding up a huge swing as the woman dressed in black and purple with a bungee cord tied around her waist sprints towards him.

As she gets closer, the man swings the bat and it appears to catch the woman in the face as she attempts to block it.

Afterwards, she lies motionless on the ground as onlookers in the stunt class nod their heads in approval.

“I have so many questions 😭 (via andreamanjarres3/TT)” the caption read.

I have so many questions 😭

(via andreamanjarres3/TT) pic.twitter.com/kIKH1oCBqz — Overtime (@overtime) September 12, 2022

“And for our next training day we have a little drill called “get knocked the F*%# out with a stick” 🤘” one person said.

And for our next training day we have a little drill called “get knocked the F*%# out with a stick” 🤘 https://t.co/ppKsnd6QTH — Ofc Stu (@StuBishop_LPD) September 13, 2022

Another person wrote: “This is an insane stunt. The fact that it looks so believable is exactly the point.”

This is an insane stunt. The fact that it looks so believable is exactly the point. https://t.co/ULGJDFRACd — Bikram Karki (@AllintheGameY0) September 13, 2022

One person commented: “You call hitting women stunt? I’m shaking right now. I don’t even care what it is.”

You call hitting women stunt? I’m shaking right now. I don’t even care what it is. — Tes Tes (@da_tesleem) September 12, 2022

“Shouldn’t this dude be arrested for that?” another person said.

Shouldn't this dude be arrested for that? — Richard Rodriguez, Ph.D. (@Richard06467410) September 12, 2022

Another person wrote: “It’s how they train for movies. Stunt men and women go through this day by day to make sure the scenes are on point before they start filming. The wire will snap back and put her on her back before the stick hits her face.”

It’s how they train for movies. Stunt men and women go through this day by day to make sure the scenes are on point before they start filming. The wire will snap back and put her on her back before the stick hits her face — Victoria 💙 (@MissVJFxx) September 12, 2022

“There’s nothing funny about this…call the cops…” said another person.

There’s nothing funny about this…call the cops… — The Man from Toronto (@StraightShoodah) September 12, 2022

While another said: “Totally stunt class. She puts her hands up at the end. Also the girl in the grey and black gives the old head nod, like “yup that was the one.”

Totally stunt class. She puts her hands up at the end. Also the girl in the grey and black gives the old head nod, like “yup that was the one.” — Donald Bernard (@DonaldBernard02) September 12, 2022

Another person wrote: “dc with any non-batfam character when they start to gain any development:”

dc with any non-batfam character when they start to gain any development: https://t.co/i7jg5xdDYI — banter ⚡ (@bway_banter) September 13, 2022

