By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 23:21

Shock as top Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf dies suddenly following cardiac arrest. Image: Dr Nauman Niaz/Twitter

TOP Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf dies suddenly following a cardiac arrest at the age of 66. Tributes have begun flooding social media.

Top Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his family on Wednesday, September 14 (September 15 local time).

Rauf officiated 170 international matches while being a top umpire with the ICC.

During his playing career, he played for National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

He was also a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel from 2006 to 2013.

His career was overshadowed by allegations of match-fixing and spot-fixing of cricket matches which led to him being banned for five years after being found guilty of corruption in February 2016.

According to his brother Tahir, Asad Rauf was going home after closing his shop when he suffered a cardiac arrest, as reported by 24newshd.tv.

Tributes poured in to social media following the announcement of Rauf’s sudden death.

The news of Rauf’s death comes after cricket lost South African umpire Rudi Koertzen in a fatal traffic accident.

The legendary South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen died on Tuesday, August 9, at the age of 73.