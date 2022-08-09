Cricket world shocked at tragic death of legendary umpire in horrific traffic accident

BREAKING UPDATE: Ukraine claims responsibility for attack Crimea's Novofedorivka Airbase using 'secret weapon' Close
By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 22:08

The world of cricket is in shock following the tragic death of South African umpire Rudi Koertzen in a fatal traffic accident.

 

The legendary South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen, has passed away today, Tuesday, August 9, at the age of 73. While making his way home from a golf tournament, Koertzen’s vehicle was involved in a horrific traffic accident. Three other people were killed in the head-on collision near Riversdale.

Koertzen died in a horrific car crash while on the way back from a golf tournament. His death was confirmed to the South African website Algoa FM News by his son, Rudi Jr: “Rudi suffered fatal injuries after an accident near Stilbaai, between Cape Town and Gqeberha”.

“My father went to a golf tournament with some friends and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf”, he added.

Koertzen was famous for the iconic manner in which he slowly raised his index finger into the air to declare a batsman out. As a result, he was dubbed ‘the slow finger of doom’.

This Wednesday, August 10, the South African national cricket team is due to play England at Lords. They will wear black armbands in homage to their late countryman.

Tributes from cricket personalities and fans filled social media:

