By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 10:03
Vladimir Sungorkin Director General of Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda dies from stroke
Credit: Telegram @bazabazon
The death of Vladimir Sungorkin, Director General of Russian General Komsomolskaya Pravda, from a stroke at the age of 69 was reported by Russian state-affiliated media TASS.
According to TASS a source revealed “the cause of death was a stroke”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.