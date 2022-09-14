By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 10:03

Vladimir Sungorkin Director General of Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda dies from stroke Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief and Director General of Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died aged 69, following a stroke, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

According to TASS a source revealed “the cause of death was a stroke”.

Komsomolskaya Pravda was founded on March 13, 1995, and has since been a daily Russian tabloid newspaper.

The paper began as the official organ of the Komsomol, the youth wing of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU).

The Russian newspaper targeted the same 14 to 28 demographic as its parent organization, focusing initially on popular science and adventure articles while teaching the values of the CPSU.

It was twice awarded the Order of Red Banner of Labour (in 1950 and 1957), and was also the recipient of the Order of Lenin (in 1930), of the Order of the October Revolution (in 1975), and of the Order of the Patriotic War (in 1945).

Vladimir Sungorkin worked as the Editor-in-chief as well as the Director General of the Komsomolskaya Pravda from 1997.