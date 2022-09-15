By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 12:42

China starts administering free HPV vaccine to females aged 9-14 Credit: Komsan Loonprom/Shutterstock.com

China has reportedly started administering a free human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine to females aged between nine and 14 years old in Guandong province, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

China’s free HPV vaccine administration to young females comes after their development of “Cecolin” that can allegedly offer full immunity against two different types of human papilloma virus, according to a recent study, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The Chinese program, hopes to prevent cervical cancer, and is expected to prove beneficial to over 750,000 girls each year in Guangdong, according to the provincial Health Commission.

The first HPV vaccine dose will be administered between September and November with the second dose being administered in March and April next year.

The provincial government issued a work plan in November and allocated 600 million yuan ($86.1 million) for the purpose, with city governments working out detailed plans afterward

A study carried out on the Cecolin vaccine claimed it has a 97 per cent efficacy against HPV infections.

The clinical trial was carried out on 7,373 women aged 18 to 45 with 3,689 in the vaccinated group and 3,683 in the control group.

The study claimed that the cumulative incidence in the vaccinated group was significantly less than in the control group.

The Cecolin HPV vaccine is developed by Xiamen University and Xiamen Innovate. China is now the third world country to create an independent cervical cancer vaccine supply, following the United States and the United Kingdom, as reported by People’s Daily News.

