By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 13:14

Have you considered a water fountain taking pride of place in your garden? Image: Anis Mardhiah/Shutterstock.com

Surprisingly inexpensive to run, a small fountain generally usually uses between 10 and 15 watts of electricity.



This is a pretty small amount of electricity, and it’s easy to find a fountain that uses this little power. Even better source a solar-powered water fountain to save on your electric bill.

Water fountains use very little water. Most of the water is recycled through the fountain and you only really lose water through evaporation.

The best thing about outdoor water fountains is that they offer a perfect serene ambience. You can add to its beauty by simply adding some new plants and fish.

The soothing sound of flowing water has been shown to relax your stressed body and mind. Science has proven the movement of natural water releases Negative Ions that aid the body and mind in healing.

Another plus is that a water fountain can offset any unwanted noise such as traffic noise or the neighbours having a party!

With an addition of a water fountain in your garden, you can actually enhance the beauty of your property.

Even if you are not making any efforts, a water fountain can attract lots of chirping birds, butterflies, animals, and greenery around it.

The sight of bees, birds and butterflies playing, drinking, and bathing in the water will bring you closer to nature and take your mind to a more relaxed state.

