By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 9:40

WATCH: Shocking footage of Russian prisoners being sent to Ukraine war Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Video footage allegedly showing Russian prisoners being transported to training facilities before heading to the ongoing war in Ukraine began to circulate online on Friday, September 16.

Video footage of Russian prisoners being sent to the ongoing war in Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“A video has appeared of sending the first batch of cannon fodder from Russian prisons to the war in Ukraine.”

A video has appeared of sending the first batch of cannon fodder from Russian prisons to the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BnNWhQwJZt — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 16, 2022

“Russian side confirming these videos are indeed 400 Russian prison inmates headed to short training before heading into Ukraine.”

“The training is just ceremonial. They are sent purely to absorb Ukrainian ammo as every Russian Czar did toward the end of all their conflicts.”

To which another user responded:

“It looks like they fund prison transport better than military transport.”

It looks like they fund prison transport better than military transport. — Brighton Capital (@BrightonCap) September 16, 2022

The news follows reports that the UK Ministry of Defence has accused Vladimir Putin’s mercenary Wagner Group of recruiting Russian convicts for the ongoing Ukraine war, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The UK Ministry of Defence stated:

“Kremlin-linked Russian private military company Wagner Group has been conducting a campaign to recruit Russian convicts for service in Ukraine since at least July.”

“Prisoners have been offered commutation of their sentences as well as cash incentives.”

“This has been reinvigorated, with recently posted video highly likely showing Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin making a recruitment pitch to prisoners.”

“In the video, Prigozhin emphasises that he is only seeking ‘fighters for assault units’.”

“Separately, Russian military academies are shortening training courses and bringing cadets graduation dates forwards.”

“This is almost certainly socadets can be deployed to support the Ukraine operation. The impact of Russia’s manpower challenge has become increasingly severe.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.