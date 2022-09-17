Her Majesty the Queen’s eight grandchildren conduct poignant historic vigil in Westminster Hall

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 19:57

Image of the Queen's eight grandchildren at the vigil in Westminster Hall. Credit: Royal Family YouTube

The eight grandchildren of Her Majesty the Queen conducted a poignant vigil around the late monarch’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

A poignant vigil took place this evening, Saturday, September 17, when her Majesty the Queen’s eight grandchildren held a silent vigil at her coffin where it lies in state in Westminster Hall. The Prince of Wales was joined by his younger brother the Duke of Sussex and their six cousins.

Prince Harry was granted a special one-off dispensation from his father, King Charles II, to wear his full military regalia, as a mark of respect to his late grandmother. After being stripped of his royal duties by the Queen, Harry had been forbidden from wearing his military uniforms during royal ceremonies.

The 15-minute vigil saw Prince William flanked by Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, while Harry was in the company of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Standing guard at the middle of the coffin were Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn, the Queen’s other two grandchildren.

“The King invited the Queen’s grand- children to mount a vigil and Harry can wear his uniform”, a Buckingham Palace source said of the situation regarding Prince Harry.

Similarly, yesterday evening, Friday, September 16, Prince Andrew had also been given permission to wear his full military colours for the Vigil of the Princes. The Duke of York had been stripped of his military titles earlier this year by his mother, during the court case with Virginia Guiffre, but he was also granted permission by the King to attend in his military uniform.

King Charles III led the historic vigil by the Queen’s four children, which included Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. As the four royals stood a silent guard over their mother’s coffin, it was the first time that a female had been involved in a Vigil of the Princes.

