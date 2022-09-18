Calpe policeman swept to his death rescuing a driver trapped in flood waters

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 September 2022 • 11:44

Calp emergency services - Twitter @MeteoSe

A Calpe policeman has been swept to his death trying to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle that was being swept away by flood waters.

Manuel Policarpo, 49, was swept to his death at around 2 am on Sunday, September 18 after police responded to a 112 call. Responding to the call Policarpo went to the aid of the person whose vehicle was trapped in a path that runs parallel to the riverbed in the Empedrola urbanisation.

Policarpo and his partner wouldn’t normally have responded to the call as the car was in trouble outside of their jurisdiction, but with Benissa police and emergency services overwhelmed following the rains they responded.

Police managed to rescue the driver and a family member who had managed to get out of the car, but in the process, Policarpo lost his footing and was dragged away in the current. He was found at around 6:37 am some two kilometres from where he went missing.

Policarpo, who is from a well-known Calp family, is survived by two children.

➰ Acabamos de conocer que un policía local de Calp ha fallecido mientras ayudaba a una persona cuyo vehículo había sido arrastrado por las lluvias de la pasada madrugada. Desde @MeteoSE todo nuestro ánimo a amigos y familiares

@calp_ayto pic.twitter.com/25ZUJ5IpUu — AMETSE (@MeteoSE) September 18, 2022

Spain’s meteorological agency has forecast more rains today following yesterday’s rains, with more than 100 l/ m2 recorded in Benissa and Senija and 88.2 l/m2 in the Serra Gelada, in l’Alfàs del Pi.

Similar rain has fallen in Castellon resulting in a number of people having to be rescued and many campsites and caravan parks evacuated. The alert for the area has been upgraded for today, with more heavy rain expected.

Floods were expected with the first rains after a hot and dry summer, resulting in many requiring rescues and a Calpe policeman being swept to his death. R.I.P.

