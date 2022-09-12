Yellow weather warning issued for the Valencian Community by AEMET

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 18:45

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for the Valencian Community.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, this afternoon, Monday, September 12, for widespread rains arriving in the Valencian Community. This alert affects mainly the northern interior of the province of Valencia. Storms are being predicted that could leave as much as 20 litres of rain per hour, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and even hail.

Tuesday, September 13 in the Valencian Community

AEMET will issue a similar yellow alert from 9am until midnight on Tuesday. This time the warning applies to the whole of Castellon province, as well as the northern interior of Valencia province. Showers and storms will continue throughout the northern half of the Valencian Community for most of the day.

They are expected to be more likely in inland points, where they could be locally strong or spread to neighbouring areas in a weaker and more dispersed way. Minimum temperatures will see no big changes, but there will be a noticeable decrease in the maximum values.

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday will start with cloudy or overcast skies and probable weak showers during the first half of the day in the southern half of the province of Valencia, inland Alicante, and the north of Castellon.

Rainfall is expected to subside in the evening although the skies will remain cloudy. Minimum temperatures will drop and the maximums will increase in points of the interior, with no change in the rest.

Thursday, September 15

The day will begin with a slightly cloudy sky, with intervals of high clouds in the southern half and will increase to intervals of clouds during the afternoon. Showers are not ruled out in the evening hours in the inland area of ​​the province of Castellon. Minimum temperatures will drop again and the maximums will increase.

Friday, September 16

Friday will start out with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with occasional showers likely in the regional interior. It is possible this rainfall could spread to the rest of the Valencian territory. The maximum temperatures will drop slightly.

