By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 7:18

Sri Lankan workers kidnapped by Russian Forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region Credit: Twitter @rommari

Seven Sri Lankan workers were allegedly kidnapped by Russian Forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The story of the Sri Lankan workers allegedly kidnapped by Russian Forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region was shared on Twitter by Maria Romanenko, a journalist from Kyiv who stated:

“Insane story from Kharkiv region’s police: 7 Sri Lankans, who were in #Ukraine 🇺🇦 for work and studies, were kidnapped by Russians 🇷🇺, beaten, had their nails torn off, and forced to work for free (clean).”

“The 6 men and 1 woman, all aged 20-40, arrived in Ukraine around 3 weeks before the all-out invasion and rented a house in Kupiansk (which was occupied until a few days ago).”

“They were hiding in their house for some time until they decided to try and flee into Kharkiv(under UA🇺🇦)”

“However, they were stopped at the first Russian checkpoint that they tried to cross. The Russians blindfolded them and took them in an unknown direction (later turned out to be Vovchansk, also occupied until a few days ago).”

“After the areas were liberated by #Ukraine 🇺🇦, the 7 Sri Lankans tried to walk to Kharkiv again. When they found a hotel on their way, the security guard there took them in, looked after them, and called the police. They’re now safe, the police is investigating their case.”

“Source for all this information and photos: Kharkiv region’s police”

Th news comes after France, Poland and Germany advocated for European training and an assistance mission to Ukraine in a joint statement by the Ministers for European Affairs of the Weimar Triangle, as reported on Friday, September 16.

