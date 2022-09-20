UPDATE- Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Windsor in preparation for private cermony Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Three people ‘serious to critical’ after HUGE explosion in Chicago, Illinois apartment block

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 17:35

Residents trapped after HUGE explosion in Chicago, Illinois apartment block

Emergency services are searching for residents who are believed to be trapped after a huge explosion occurred in an apartment block in the city of Chicago, Illinois.

 

A huge explosion occurred this morning, Tuesday, September 20, in a residential block located on Washington and Central in Chicago, Illinois. Emergency first responders are reported to be searching the building with multiple people believed to be trapped after the blast.

Streets in the vicinity have been cordoned off by the police and nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fire engines were deployed to the location but there is no active fire.

Chicago Fire Brigade confirmed that 10 ambulances are at the scene, with six people injured, three of who are said to be ‘serious to critical’. At this time, there is no confirmed cause of the explosion. The CFD tweeted that a ‘mass casualty EMS bus’ is now en route to the scene of the explosion.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading