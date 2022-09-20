By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 17:35
Residents trapped after HUGE explosion in Chicago, Illinois apartment block
A huge explosion occurred this morning, Tuesday, September 20, in a residential block located on Washington and Central in Chicago, Illinois. Emergency first responders are reported to be searching the building with multiple people believed to be trapped after the blast.
pic.twitter.com/IKAkwhJICS
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 20, 2022
Streets in the vicinity have been cordoned off by the police and nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fire engines were deployed to the location but there is no active fire.
Chicago Fire Brigade confirmed that 10 ambulances are at the scene, with six people injured, three of who are said to be ‘serious to critical’. At this time, there is no confirmed cause of the explosion. The CFD tweeted that a ‘mass casualty EMS bus’ is now en route to the scene of the explosion.
Update. Unit 8812 mass casualty EMS bus now heading to Washington and Central. This is a confirmed explosion but source of explosion not known. ATF is on scene to assist. As is CPD bomb unit. Six transports so far searches underway. Three victims serious to critical. 7
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 20, 2022
There was an explosion at Central & West End. Adjacent building is being evacuated. There are a number of transports. Update to follow with transport info. No further info at this time. 0 pic.twitter.com/Wmol70blSU
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
