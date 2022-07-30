One lucky Illinois ticket holder scoops $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 17:00

Mega Millions Ticket - Image OnlineStock.com/Shutterstock.com

One lucky Illinois ticket holder scoops $1.28 billion (€1.25 billion) Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest in the history of the lottery.

As of Saturday, July 30 and according to ABC News, no winner had yet come forward to claim the prize from Friday’s draw.

Information released by the lottery company said there was just one winning ticket that was bought in Illinois.

Friday’s winning numbers were confirmed as 67-45-57-36-13 Mega Ball: 14

Officials from the Mega Millions said there are a number of checks to be done before announcing a winner, saying: “Any additional information is pending as Mega Millions completes the balancing process among participating lotteries. Once complete we will issue a release on the Mega Millions website.”

With one ticket winning the lottery, after 29 consecutive draws, the prize will go back to $20 million (€19.6 million) on Tuesday.

Some 26 other lucky winners will receive $1 million (€980,000) each.

Unlike other countries, the jackpot is paid as an annuity over 30 years with the largest jackpots of $1.5 billion prizes being won in 2018 and 2016. Winners have the option of cashing the annuity in, which would give this winner an estimated $747.2 million (€730 million) in cash.

The large jackpot resulted in a buying fever in the states, but ultimately just one lucky Illinois ticket holder scoops the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot leaving millions of others disappointed.

