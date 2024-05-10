By Kevin Fraser Park •
Coin Town Council and the CoinEmprende business association have launched the 2nd Russian Salad Competition with the participation of more than 20 local bars and restaurants.
The initiative, which aims to promote local gastronomy, will run from Monday May 20 until Sunday May 26. “This competition is a great economic boost for our local economy and especially for the catering and restaurant establishments in our town”, said councillor Ana Guerrero, adding that in Coin, “we have great restaurateurs and restaurants, and the proof of this are the dishes that we will soon be enjoying”.
The president of CoinEmprende, Lucía Ruíz, explained how the competition will work: “during this week, all residents will be able to try the best recipes from the establishments and vote for their favourite using a qr code that will lead them to a survey”.
Customers who participate by choosing their favourite Russian salad dish will be entered into a prize draw for a dinner for two valued at €100, and the restaurant chosen as the best Russian salad will receive a trophy for display in their establishment.
The participating establishments are Bar Cafetería Jommara, Bar Cafétería Miravalle, Bar Compartir, Bar El Atún, Bar Mi Gente, Bar Zurich, Bodegón Casa Antonio, El Rengue, El Rincón de Carmen, El Rincón de la Plaza, Figón de Juan, La Barra de Casa Paco, La Biznaga, Marisquería la Jarra, Restaurante Casa Paco, Restaurante El Rincón de Julia, Restaurante J&S, Restaurante La Romana, Restaurante Silvia, Sapore Italiano and Venta Pedro Lucena.
