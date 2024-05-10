How to Support Animal Rescue in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 10 May 2024 • 12:44

The team at Peluditos de Son Reus work tirelessly to rescue and re-home animals

The animal rescue association Peluditos de Son Reus will be celebrating their tenth anniversary this year.

To commemorate the occasion, the association is organising a charity dinner at Es Moli des Compte in Establiments on Friday July 5. With limited spaces available, reservations are highly recommended. The organisation is looking for local acts who would like to support the event by performing.

Adopt a Pet

In addition to the charity dinner, the organisation is hosting a parade at FAN on June 1 from 17.00 to 20.00. The event will feature eight stands featuring different organisations, all aiming to raise funds for rescued animals in need of loving, forever homes. There will be a chance to meet animals who are currently living in foster homes, and to learn more about pet adoption.

Lynda Commons Mitchell, President of Peluditos de Son Reus explains – “Today we rescued a 40-day old pup. This little dog was in real danger. Our work is non-stop.”

Following the parade, a raffle will take place providing further support for the cause. Businesses and retailers interested in contributing to the raffle are encouraged to contact Peluditos de Son Reus.

Animal Welfare

Lynda and her team work tirelessly to educate people about animal welfare, giving talks in schools and denouncing pet cruelty. For many years, Lynda’s beloved dog, Sauron, was the organisation’s greatest ambassador. Sadly, Sauron recently passed away; he is much missed by all.

For those who would like to attend the charity dinner, support the charity, or help the association with their day-to-day work, Peluditos de Son Reus can be contacted on 601099154.