Ricky Martin at Starlite

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 12:02
Ricky Martin
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Eva Rinaldi
International star Ricky Martin is returning to Starlite Occident on Thursday July 25.
Back by popular demand, Ricky Martin returns to Spain in July 2024 with his new concert series ‘Ricky Martin Live 2024’ with performances in Seville, Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca. And the Starlite festival will be the venue for a concert in Marbella.
Since his last two completely sold out shows at Starlite, fans, through social networks, have been asking Ricky Martin to return to Spain and finally 13 concert dates during the month of July 2024 have been officially announced.
Ricky, known for giving the best live performances throughout his successful artistic career, has already started the preparation for the concerts, which will include his long list of hits accompanied by his band and dancers, together with a great production and staging.
Admired by millions around the world for his instinctive understanding of rhythm and performance, his unique voice and his activism, Ricky returns to the Costa del Sol’s most important boutique festival to delight audiences with his greatest hits.
Thursday July 25 will be a unique opportunity this summer to enjoy Ricky Martin’s great show in a privileged setting. Secure your tickets now via the Starlite website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
