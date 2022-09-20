By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 15:55

WATCH: Romanian citizens block construction equipment for NATO military base Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

Videos of Romanian citizens in Cincsor blocking the passage of construction equipment for a NATO military base began circulating on social media on Tuesday, September 20.

Footage of the Romanian citizens blocking the equipment for the NATO military base was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“⛔️ 🇷🇴Romanians block passages for NATO equipment.”

“Residents of the village of Chinkshor,Romania are trying in every possible way to prevent the construction of a NATO military base. Now they have blocked with concrete blocks the bridge on which the materials are transported.”

⛔️ 🇷🇴Romanians block passages for NATO equipment Residents of the village of Chinkshor,Romania are trying in every possible way to prevent the construction of a NATO military base. Now they have blocked with concrete blocks the bridge on which the materials are transported. pic.twitter.com/92HbzgGLac — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 20, 2022

The reason behind the residents of the city of Cincsor in the Romanian county of Brassov blocking the passage of military trucks that are involved in the construction of a NATO base nearby, is allegedly due to fears for the safety of the bridge.

“In Brasov, a convoy with military equipment got stuck on a bridge in the town of Chinkshor. Fed up with the constant movement of trucks, the villagers placed concrete blocks in the way of the vehicles.”

“The bridge is one of the few access roads to the training ground in Chinkshor, where work is underway to build a base NATO group,” stated sources quoted by politcallore.

Vehicles carrying less than 12 tons is the maximum limit permitted for those wishing to move across the bridge, but the Romanian Ministry of Defence reportedly gave the order to send the trucks over it, which also carried 60-ton tanks.

Local residents put up the concrete blocks to stop them, with eight French trucks reportedly being blocked on Tuesday.

Residents claim that if the bridge is damaged they may be unable to access roads.

The news follows reports that Romania wanted to increase the number of NATO troops in the country and extend their stay, according to the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Bogdan Aurescu on June 15.

