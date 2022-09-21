By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 15:42

Explosion kills 3 and injures 13 in restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan Credit: Twitter @natiqmalikzada

An explosion ripped through a restaurant in Dehmazang, Kabul, Afghanistan, killing three people and injuring a further 13 according to the Taliban on Wednesday, September 21.

Footage of the aftermath of the explosion in Kabul Afghanistan was shared on Twitter:

The #Taliban say that at least 3 people were killed & 13 others were injured in an explosion that occurred inside a restaurant in Dehmazang area of ​​#Kabul. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses say that at least 7 people were killed and 14 people were injured in this explosion.#Afghanistan https://t.co/07qaOAvMM2 — Mohammad Natiq (@natiqmalikzada) September 21, 2022

The news follows reports of two Russian diplomats who were killed in a suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The terrorist group known as ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Afghanistan

Anatoly Anatov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation took to Facebook to write:

“Condolences regarding the terrorist attack in Kabul”

“Dear friends, Today, an inhuman terrorist act claimed the lives of two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.”

“On behalf of the entire staff of the Embassy in the United States and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of our comrades who died as a result of this tragedy. We share the grief of their families.”

“The colleagues, who courageously and selflessly fulfilled their duty in a very difficult working environment, will stay in our memory forever.”

“We resolutely condemn what happened in the capital of Afghanistan. The mastermind behind the attack will face due punishment.”

“These events clearly demonstrate that the fight against terrorism must be carried out through the efforts of the entire world community.”

“A.Antonov”

