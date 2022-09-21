By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:09

BREAKING NEWS: President Putin announces partial mobilisation in Russian Federation Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The news that President Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation was shared by Russian news agency Mash who stated:

“To protect our country and people, we will use all means at our disposal.”

“Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.”

Putin also said only certain citizens would be subjected to military service:

Only citizens who are in reserve and, above all, who have served in the armed forces, have certain military-academic specialities and relevant experience will be subject to military service. Conscripts will receive additional military training prior. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 21, 2022

The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council also announced referendums, believing that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

