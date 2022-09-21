Five die as Iran’s Ayatollah regime cracks down on demonstrations

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 September 2022 • 23:39

Ali_Khamenei_and_Bashar_al-Assad - Image httpfarsi.khamenei.irphoto-albumid

Five die as Iran’s Ayatollah regime, who claims a new world order has been launched, cracks down violently on those protesting the death of a woman in captivity.

The deaths came on Wednesday, September 21 after a woman (Mahsa Amini) accused of wearing her headscarf incorrectly died at the hands of the authorities.

Iranian police say that the woman died from natural causes, however, that has done little to appease the nation who accuse the government of not respecting woman’s rights. Unlike protests in the past, this one is growing and has even spread to Iranian Kurdistan.

As protests have grown so has the regime’s force as it battles to bring them to an end. At the centre of the protests is the so-called “morality police”, those tasked with enforcing Islamic law.

Criticised almost globally, the police group have rejected demands for an investigation to be carried out.

Iran has one of the most restrictive regimes when it comes to women. Since coming to power in 1979, the Ayatollah have forced them to “respect the main precepts of Islamic law,” including the segregation of men and women.

Such is the severity of the law that a mixed group who met several years ago, were all sentenced to receive 99 lashes. Such lashings, stonings and even assaults are continually justified towards women, despite condemnation from around the world and increasingly from inside the country.

Under the Ayatollah, the county has become a pariah state, with sanctions imposed by the West taking their toll on the economy. Recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism and under scrutiny over its attempts to develop nuclear weapons, the leadership is intent on continuing down the same path.

But now as five die while Iran’s Ayatollah regime tries to quell demonstrations against opposing its policies, its days could be numbered. Could another Arab spring be in the making or is the grip of the religious fanatics too strong for any internal resistance, only time will tell.

