By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 16:45

BREAKING: Russian helicopter crash in Turkey kills one and injures more. Image: Alim Karaca/Twitter

A Russian-owned helicopter crashed in Denizli as it tried to assist in extinguishing an ongoing fire in Marmaris, Turkey, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The Russian-owned helicopter crash in Turkey tragically killed one person and is believed to have injured four more people.

The helicopter had been dispatched to help tackle a forest fire in Muğla’s Marmaris district in Turkey, however, as it travelled in the skies over Denizli, the helicopter spun out of control and crashed to the ground, as reported by sondakika.com.

Denizli Governor Ali Fuat Atik said: “The helicopter crashed near Çardak district and that the teams were urgently directed to the region. I am also on my way to the scene.”

People have reacted to the news online.

The Mayor of Fethiye Municipality, Alim Karaca wrote: “I have learned with regret that the firefighting helicopter, which went to intervene in the fire in Marmaris, crashed in the Çardak district of Denizli. I wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the accident, and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Çardak Mayor Hüsnü Yılmaz stated that the fire helicopter crashed in the Acıgöl area near the district centre and said, “There is information that there are 7 personnel in the helicopter. Rescue work has been started about the incident. We will make an investigation at the scene.”

Alim Karaca also shared photos of the blaze that the Russian-owned helicopter was on its way to before it crashed.

He wrote: “Our hearts and prayers are with you. I hope the fire is brought under control as soon as possible and there is no loss of life.”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

