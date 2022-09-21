By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 16:45
BREAKING: Russian helicopter crash in Turkey kills one and injures more. Image: Alim Karaca/Twitter
The Russian-owned helicopter crash in Turkey tragically killed one person and is believed to have injured four more people.
The helicopter had been dispatched to help tackle a forest fire in Muğla’s Marmaris district in Turkey, however, as it travelled in the skies over Denizli, the helicopter spun out of control and crashed to the ground, as reported by sondakika.com.
Denizli Governor Ali Fuat Atik said: “The helicopter crashed near Çardak district and that the teams were urgently directed to the region. I am also on my way to the scene.”
People have reacted to the news online.
The Mayor of Fethiye Municipality, Alim Karaca wrote: “I have learned with regret that the firefighting helicopter, which went to intervene in the fire in Marmaris, crashed in the Çardak district of Denizli. I wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the accident, and a speedy recovery to the injured.”
Marmaris'te çıkan yangına müdahale etmek için giden yangın söndürme helikopterinin Denizli'nin Çardak ilçesinde düştüğünü üzülerek öğrendim. Kazada hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/aBWmqd0hoh
— Alim Karaca (@alimkaraca48) September 21, 2022
Çardak Mayor Hüsnü Yılmaz stated that the fire helicopter crashed in the Acıgöl area near the district centre and said, “There is information that there are 7 personnel in the helicopter. Rescue work has been started about the incident. We will make an investigation at the scene.”
DENİZLİ'DE HELİKOPTER DÜŞTÜ: 2 ÖLÜ, 5 YARALI
Denizli'nin Çardak ilçesinde, Rusya'ya ait yangın söndürme helikopteri düştü. Olayda 2kişi hayatını kaybetti, 5 kişi yaralandı pic.twitter.com/yDewZymiGJ
— Kanal Urfa (@KanalUrfa) September 21, 2022
Alim Karaca also shared photos of the blaze that the Russian-owned helicopter was on its way to before it crashed.
He wrote: “Our hearts and prayers are with you. I hope the fire is brought under control as soon as possible and there is no loss of life.”
Geçmiş olsun #Marmaris. Kalbimiz, dualarımız sizinle. Yangının bir an önce kontrol altına alınmasını, can kaybı yaşanmamasını diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/Bf1YkQWBRB
— Alim Karaca (@alimkaraca48) September 21, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.
Share this story
