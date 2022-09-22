Donetsk region of Ukraine to conduct referendum on joining Russia on September 23-27

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 23:40
Image of Denis Pushilin, Head of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115451880
The authorities of the Russian-installed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine announced today, Thursday, September 22, that they will conduct a referendum between September 23 and 27. The result of this poll will determine whether the territory becomes a part of Russia or not.
In a post on social media, the region’s leader, Denis Pushilin, has already called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to admit the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) into the Russian Federation as soon as possible after the votes have been counted.
“I ask you, as soon as possible, in the event of a positive decision in the referendum – which we have no doubt about – to consider the DPR becoming a part of Russia”, Pushilin wrote.
Russian-installed officials in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces have already made similar calls for their respective territories to become a part of Russia. The separatist leaders of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced that they intend to hold a referendum on joining Russia on the same dates.
___________________________________________________________
