By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 13:37

El Campello marathon. Image: BABAROGA/Shutterstock.com

El Campello expands its half marathon with a 5K race to encourage family participation.

With a scenic route along the seafront, the El Campello half marathon will be held on Sunday, 2nd October.

El Campello’s Mayor, Juanjo Berenguer, and the Councillor for Sports, Cristian Palomares, have confirmed there will be some interesting new features for 2022.

The sports day will now include three events: a half marathon, a quarter marathon and a 5K. The 5km race is aimed at encouraging the participation of a wider range of people, regardless of age and ability.

All the races have the collaboration of Club Náutico Campello, Run Run Sports, Ford and El Campello Running Club.

To register to be a runner in this event go to www.runrunsports.com

