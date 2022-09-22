Nine foreign flagged ships detained in UK during August under Paris Memorandum

By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 12:11

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced that nine foreign flagged ship remained under detention in UK ports during August under the Paris Memorandum after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

The nine foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during August fell under the Paris Memorandum of Understanding which is a regional agreement on port state control and information which allows for ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, deficiencies may be raised. Depending on the inspection findings, the vessel may be liable for detention in these cases.

The ships still detained as of August 31 included Vessel FORTUNE GLORY from Hong Kong China, Vessel MEDEMBORG from the Netherlands, Vessel LEV TWISTER from Germany, Vessel SEA HARMONY from Barbados, Vessel TORO from Liberia, Vessel SHEARWATER from Comoros, Vessel POSEIDON from Iceland, Vessel TECOIL POLARIS from the Russian Federation, Vessel CIEN PORCIENTO from Sweden

