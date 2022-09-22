By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 12:11
Nine foreign flagged ships detained in UK during August under Paris Memorandum Credit: Anita van den Broek/Shutterstock.com
The nine foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during August fell under the Paris Memorandum of Understanding which is a regional agreement on port state control and information which allows for ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, deficiencies may be raised. Depending on the inspection findings, the vessel may be liable for detention in these cases.
The ships still detained as of August 31 included Vessel FORTUNE GLORY from Hong Kong China, Vessel MEDEMBORG from the Netherlands, Vessel LEV TWISTER from Germany, Vessel SEA HARMONY from Barbados, Vessel TORO from Liberia, Vessel SHEARWATER from Comoros, Vessel POSEIDON from Iceland, Vessel TECOIL POLARIS from the Russian Federation, Vessel CIEN PORCIENTO from Sweden
The news follows reports that due to alleged Chinese influence, the Solomon Islands reportedly denied entry to UK and US Coast Guard ships on Wednesday, August 24.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
