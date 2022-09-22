By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 14:36

UK government caps mobile roaming charges to benefit Brits abroad. Image: pathdocShutterstock.com

The UK has signed an agreement to cap charges for using data and making calls and texts in Norway and Iceland.

The UK has marked the first meeting of the UK-EEA European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Joint Committee by signing a decision to cap charges for using data and making calls and texts in Norway and Iceland.

The cap is a world-first in a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), keeping costs low for holidaymakers and business travellers to Norway and Iceland, the UK government confirmed on Thursday, September 22.

International Trade Minister Conor Burns MP said: “This news builds on the landmark trade agreement between the UK and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is the first of its kind worldwide showing how the innovative trade deals we negotiate are bringing real benefits to British travellers.”

“I look forward to working with businesses across the UK to take advantage of deals that banish barriers, boost jobs and save money.”

“Our trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein signed last year aims to boost critical sectors like digital, financial, and professional business services, slash tariffs on top-quality British exports and support jobs in every corner of the UK.”

“The new FTA allows UK mobile operators to offer their customers surcharge-free mobile roaming in Norway and Iceland by creating a mechanism to cap the rates operators charges each other.”

