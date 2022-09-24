BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Can the government afford the triple lock after the huge budget giveaway? Close
Trending:

Extreme weather warning for Sunday in the Canary Islands, Valencia and Castellon

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 13:11

Floods Tarragona - Twitter DeshmukHarish 9

An extreme weather warning has been issued by Spain’s Meteorological Agency AEMET for the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria. El Hierro and La Palma.

The red warning is for excessive amounts of rain which the agency says will risk property and life. As a result, they have asked residents not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary., citing the possibility of floods and wash aways.

An orange alert remains in place for the north of the Valencia province and an orange alert for Castellon de la Plana where as much 40 mm could fall on Sunday with heavy rains continuing into Monday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Catalonia coastline for Sunday.

AEMET Weather Map Sunday September 25

As always AEMET and the emergency services are asking residents to make appropriate preparations and to take care when travelling, and only to do so when necessary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading