Extreme weather warning for Sunday in the Canary Islands, Valencia and Castellon

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 13:11

Floods Tarragona - Twitter DeshmukHarish 9

An extreme weather warning has been issued by Spain’s Meteorological Agency AEMET for the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria. El Hierro and La Palma.

The red warning is for excessive amounts of rain which the agency says will risk property and life. As a result, they have asked residents not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary., citing the possibility of floods and wash aways.

⚠️La Tormenta tropical #Hermine provoca la emisión de avisos rojos por lluvias muy abundantes en Gran Canaria, El Hierro y La Palma el domingo.

🔴Riesgo extremo por fenómeno meteorológico no habitual y de excepcional intensidad.

🔴No viaje salvo que sea estrictamente necesario. pic.twitter.com/rGIT29vYCN — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 24, 2022

An orange alert remains in place for the north of the Valencia province and an orange alert for Castellon de la Plana where as much 40 mm could fall on Sunday with heavy rains continuing into Monday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Catalonia coastline for Sunday.

As always AEMET and the emergency services are asking residents to make appropriate preparations and to take care when travelling, and only to do so when necessary.

