By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 16:26

Weather warning issued for tropical cyclone set to hit Canary Islands Credit: Artsiom P/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued a severe weather warning for a tropical cyclone that is set to hit the Canary Islands over the weekend, as reported on Friday, September 23.

Spain’s AEMET issued the weather warning for the tropical cyclone in the Canary Islands on their official Twitter account:

“⚠️#Special warning for tropical cyclone in the geographic area of #Canarias.

During the weekend and Monday it will produce widespread, intense and persistent rainfall.

Between the three days, more than 150 l/m² may accumulate in the western islands and Gran Canaria.”

⚠️#AvisoEspecial por ciclón tropical en el ámbito geográfico de #Canarias.

🔴Durante el fin de semana y el lunes producirá lluvias generalizadas, intensas y persistentes.

Entre los tres días podrán acumularse más de 150 l/m² en las islas occidentales y Gran Canaria. pic.twitter.com/kXPy9tegLY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 23, 2022

The full statement read:

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC), the agency responsible for tracking tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic, reports the existence today, 23 September, of a large area of low pressure between the Cape Verde Islands and the African coast.

There is a high probability (70%) that it will develop into a tropical cyclone moving northwards at about 15 km/h and approaching the Canary Islands where it will produce widespread, intense and persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, during the weekend and the following Monday.

On Saturday 24th from midday onwards, rainfall is expected to accumulate up to 60 mm in 12 hours in many locations in the western islands.

On Sunday 25th an intensification of rainfall is expected, which may be very heavy (up to 30 mm in 1 hour) with accumulations of 100 mm every 12 hours, except in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura where up to 40 mm every 12 hours are expected.

This rainfall will continue during the first half of Monday 26th, starting to decrease in the afternoon.

It is likely that during these three days more than 150 mm will accumulate in some parts of the western islands and Gran Canaria.

Although no windstorm or storm at sea is expected, there may be strong or very strong gusts of wind from the south in the western islands, as well as wind-driven seas with waves of around 2 metres in these same areas.

The news follows reports of AEMET issuing a double yellow weather warning for the Valencian Community predicting heavy rain and hail.

