State of emergency declared in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength

By Chris King • 25 September 2022 • 2:22
Image of possible Tropical Storm Ian route.
Credit: [email protected]
As Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean this Sunday, September 25, Florida’s Governor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties of the Sunshine State.
According to the US National Hurricane Centre, the storm’s route is unpredictable but it is expected to hit Jamaica, Cuba, and finally the Cayman Islands before making landfall in Florida late on Monday 26, or early on Tuesday 27. They also warned that the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could develop into a full-blown Category 3 hurricane.
DeSantis has already placed the Florida National Guard on alert and requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration. Residents are being urged to prepare in advance before the storm arrives.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm”, said the Governor.
Speaking with WESH 2 News, John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist with Miami’s National Hurricane Centre, told them: “It’s too soon to say if it’s going to be a south-east Florida problem or a central Florida problem or just the entire state”.
“So, at this point, really the right message for those living in Florida is that you have to watch forecasts and get ready and prepare yourself for potential impact from this tropical system”, Cangialosi added.
