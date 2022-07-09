Antisemitic email tells mayor of Venice, Florida to ‘kill himself’

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 10:48
Image - email: kpatyhka/shutterstock.com
The email, which was sent last Saturday, also suggested that jews should leave Florida and the rest of the US. The message has been traced to an anonymous email address and contained other antisemitic slurs.
Feinsod, who is of Jewish faith, has described the email as “upsetting”. The incident is under police investigation however the Venice police chief Charlie Thorpe has decried any evidence of a “direct threat” in the email.
Nevertheless, Thorpe commented that the antisemitic email was “concerning” and the police continue to work with the city of Venice’s computer experts to gather “meta-data” around the incident.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.