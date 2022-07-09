Antisemitic email tells mayor of Venice, Florida to ‘kill himself’

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 10:48

Image - email: kpatyhka/shutterstock.com

In an antimsemitic email that Ron Feinsod, the mayor of Venice, Florida received last week, he was told to ‘kill himself’, as reported by the Venice Gondolier.

The email, which was sent last Saturday, also suggested that jews should leave Florida and the rest of the US. The message has been traced to an anonymous email address and contained other antisemitic slurs.

Feinsod, who is of Jewish faith, has described the email as “upsetting”. The incident is under police investigation however the Venice police chief Charlie Thorpe has decried any evidence of a “direct threat” in the email.

Nevertheless, Thorpe commented that the antisemitic email was “concerning” and the police continue to work with the city of Venice’s computer experts to gather “meta-data” around the incident.

