By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 15:52

Russian Ministry of Defence answers questions on mobilised citizens keeping jobs Credit: Ultraskrip/Shutterstock.com

The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued a series of questions and answers on mobilised citizens keeping their jobs, as reported on Monday, September 26.

The list of questions and answers on mobilised citizens keeping their jobs was issued by the Russian Ministry of Defence in a statement that read:

Answer by Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation:

Do you have to give a summons to your employer?

Yes. In order to suspend the employment contract the employee must submit to the employer a copy of the summons from the military registration and enlistment office for mobilisation military service.

How will the employer suspend the employment contract?

In order to suspend the employment contract, the employer shall issue an order on suspension of the employment contract. On the basis of the order, the accounting department calculates the employee: i.e. calculates the salary for all days worked but not yet paid, without waiting for the salary payment date.

Do I need a supplementary agreement in addition to the employer’s order?

No. Only the employer’s order suspending the employment contract on the basis of a summons is sufficient.

Will the fixed-term employment contract be suspended if the employee is mobilised?

Yes. The suspension order applies to all employees called up for mobilisation from 21 September 2022.

Will employees on probation be suspended?

Yes. If an employee has entered into an employment contract and is currently on probation, their employment contract will also be suspended if they are called up for mobilisation from 21 September 2022. You will be able to return to work under the same conditions.

Will employees who have been mobilised with a redundancy notice have their employment contract suspended?

Yes. If the employee has already received a redundancy notice but is still working, their employment contract will also be suspended when they receive the notice.

Will the period of suspension be included in my employment history?

Yes. The period of suspension in the case of mobilisation will be included in the employee’s employment history.

What payments must the employer make in connection with the mobilisation of an employee?

The employer must make all payments due to the employee at the time, including wages and other payments stipulated in the employment contract, collective agreement, agreement of the parties to the social partnership.

For example: payment of travel expenses, one-time incentives and other payments in connection with holidays and anniversaries, meal payments, financial aid, additional sums of money when granting annual leave to employees, payment for educational leave, and others.

Compensation for unused holiday days over 28 calendar days may be made upon the employee’s application in accordance with the legislation.

The news comes after police have reportedly detained mobilisation protesters in Makhachkala, Dagestan, which is a part of the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, September 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.