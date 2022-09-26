By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 16:34

UK sanctions collaborators of Russia’s illegal sham referendums. Image: Tikhonova Yana/Shutterstock.com

The UK announces 92 sanctions in response to the Russian regime imposing sham referendums in four regions of Ukraine

The Foreign Secretary announced 92 sanctions in response to the Russian regime imposing sham referendums in four regions of Ukraine which is a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter, the UK government confirmed on Monday, September 26.

The Russian regime has organised these sham referendums in a desperate attempt to grab land and justify their illegal war. The process reflects their approach in Crimea in 2014, combining disinformation, intimidation, and fake results.

These referendums do not represent the demonstrated will of the Ukrainian people and are a severe violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political independence.

Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said: “Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognise their results.”

“They follow a clear pattern of violence, intimidation, torture, and forced deportations in the areas of Ukraine Russia has seized.”

The Foreign Secretary added: “Today’s sanctions will target those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime’s war of aggression.”

“We stand with the Ukrainian people and our support will continue as long as it takes to restore their sovereignty.”

