By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 12:47

Russia issues update on progress of "special military operation in Ukraine" Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Ministry of Defence issues and update on the progress of the “special military operation in Ukraine”, on Tuesday, September 27.

According to Russia’s latest update on the special military operation in Ukraine, in the city of Zaporizhzhya, a strike by the Russian air force destroyed up to a hundred militants of the 9th Gepard Special Purpose Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as more than 50 foreign mercenaries.

High-precision weapons of the Russian Air Force hit a temporary deployment point of units of the 59th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the industrial zone of the city of Nikolaev. Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and five units of military equipment were destroyed.

As a result of a massive fire strike on a temporary deployment point of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed.

Operational and army aviation, missile forces and artillery strikes hit six command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Shchurovo, Soldar, Bakhmutskoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Artemovskoye of Donetsk People’s Republic and Sukhoi Stavok of Kherson region, as well as 62 artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 184 areas overnight.

Three ammunition depots and rocket and artillery weapons near the settlements of Monachinovkaand Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and the railway station of Brusin in the Donetsk People’s Republic were destroyed. A ground control station of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle system was destroyed near the village of Lozovatka, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The Russian Air Force fighter aircraft near the settlements of Osokorovka and Rozovka in the Kherson region shot down two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian air force.

Seven unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence assets near the settlements of Pershotravnevoye (Kharkiv Region), Charivnoe and Petrovkoye(Kherson Region), and Valeryanovka and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

In addition, the airborne destruction of Tochka-U tactical missile near the Kupyansk settlement in the Kharkiv region, as well as 17 shells of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems near the town of Kherson and the following settlements: Otradokamenka, Nova Kakhovka, Mikhaylovka in the Kherson region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

A total of 304 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 2,094 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 surface-to-air missile systems, 5,118 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 847 multiple rocket launchers, 3,423 field artillery guns and mortars, and 5,909 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

The news comes after on Tuesday, September 27, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

