Why did Polish MEP post “Thank you USA” along with image of damaged Nord Stream pipeline?

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 19:52

Image of the damaged Nord Stream pipeline bubbling in the Baltic Sea. Credit: [email protected]

Posts have appeared on social media offering suggestions about the mysterious explosions that hit the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, including one very cryptic post from a Polish MEP.

An interesting post appeared on social media this evening, Tuesday, September 27, amid all the chatter about the mysterious explosions that occurred yesterday, Monday 26, on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

The BNN Newsroom posted: “September 2, an American helicopter with callsign FFAB123 performed some air activity. According to http://ads-b.nl, six aircraft used this call that day, 3 of which we were able to identify by their tail numbers. All of them are Sikorsky MH-60S helicopters”.

BREAKING: On September 2, an American helicopter with callsign FFAB123 performed some air activity. According https://t.co/rWJkSnYtVZ, six aircraft used this call that day, 3 of which we were able to identify by their tail numbers. All of them are Sikorsky MH-60S helicopters. pic.twitter.com/5eB1zgkz2p — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 27, 2022

They continued with another post, that read: “When we superimpose the FFAB123 route on the scheme of yesterday’s accident, we get an interesting result: the helicopter flew along the Nord Stream 2 route, or even between the points where the accident occurred”.

When we superimpose the FFAB123 route on the scheme of yesterday's accident, we get an interesting result: the helicopter flew along the Nord Stream 2 route, or even between the points where the accident occurred. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 27, 2022

“Meanwhile, other American navy flights appear to have taken place on the same route on September 13th. The US also has some experience on Bronham Island, where BALTOPS 22 was recently established for drone mine hunting technology, essentially blowing stuff up underwater”, read their next post.

Meanwhile, other American navy flights appear to have taken place on the same route on September 13th. The US also has some experience on Bronham Island, where BALTOPS 22 was recently established for drone mine hunting technology, essentially blowing stuff up underwater. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 27, 2022

They concluded: “So it will be interesting to see how the @WhiteHouse responds to why it was present there today”.

So it will be interesting to see how the @WhiteHouse responds to why it was present there today. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 27, 2022

Another cryptic post on Twitter came from Radosław Tomasz ‘Radek’ Sikorski, a Polish politician and journalist who is a Member of the European Parliament. His post contained an image that had been taken by the Danish Air Force previously, showing the Baltic Sea bubbling where gas is escaping from the damaged pipeline.

All Sikorski wrote as a caption was: “Thank you USA”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.