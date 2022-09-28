Average price of electricity in Spain keeps falling on Wednesday, September 28

By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 0:14
Image of electricity pylons.
Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock
The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 5.34 per cent on Wednesday, September 28, compared to today, Tuesday 27. Specifically, it will stand at €135.41/MWh.
This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.
According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €108.80 tomorrow.
Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €203.74/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €36.18/MWh, will be between 4pm and 5pm.
To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €26.61/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.